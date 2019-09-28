Orange’s luck turns around in decisive win in conference opener

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange’s luck turned around just in time to begin conference play. The Panthers had two losses by a combined seven points, but picked up a 40-7 win over East Chapel Hill Friday.

Wyatt Jones bullied his way into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. Not long after, Orange extended its lead to 17-0 when Jones tossed a 17-yard touchdown to Joseph Kiger.

The Panthers made it 24-0 on Elliott Woods’ run and never looked back.

Orange will now aim to string together wins for the first time this season next week at Southern Durham. East Chapel Hill, still after its first victory, hosts Vance County.

East Chapel Hill freshman Isaiah Roberson.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now