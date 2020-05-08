Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Seven seniors on Rosewood’s baseball team who have been teammates since childhood gathered one last time for a final chance to toss the ball around as a group.

“Man it was happiness, being out here with everyone playing the game that you love,” said senior catcher Logan Price.

The Eagles should be deep into their season. Instead, they got together for a final time in a field. They’re unable to even get on their home diamond due to the coronavirus pandemic. A season that held so much promise ended after just five games.

“We worked so hard last year and this year preparing to go back to where we wanted to be,” said senior first baseman Tanner Capps. “It just sucks it’s over and all the work we put in to get to where we wanted to go is done.”

This year was supposed to be “the year” for Rosewood baseball. Seven seniors were back after playing for a state title the year before.

“Our expectation was a state championship because we know we are one of the best teams in the state when playing our game,” said senior pitcher Tanner McKeel.

Senior season are what players build toward from tee ball to little league, all the way up to high school. This class has been together every step of that journey.

“We grew a strong bond together growing up playing baseball together,” McKeel said. “I believe you grow a stronger bond playing sports than what you would just seeing each other in a classroom. And I think that’s what made us as good as what we were.”

Baseball is important to the community. It brings people together — especially during a run like the team had in 2019. The Eagles were expecting even better.

“To not have a chance at it for these seniors is sad,” said head coach Jason King.

The friends always knew their run together would come to an end. They didn’t think it’d be in an overgrown field a mile from their home park.