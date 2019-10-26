VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The season is fast winding down, and the action continues to ramp up. That means there are plenty of plays to choose from, but only three can make the cut.

Here are the three nominees for Blitz Play of the Week. Take a look at them and vote for your favorite from Week 10.

Holly Springs’ Shane Perry brings a heavy hit on third down

Shane Perry has been a playmaker for Holly Springs all season long. Friday was no different as he lowered the boom on a third-down stop. He and the Golden Hawks held Apex Friendship to a single touchdown in the first half on their way to a 24-21 win.

Wake Forest linebacker CJ Onuoha dives for the pick

CJ Onuoha was in the right place at the right time. He went to ground to nab a tipped pass. Onuoha’s interception may have been the difference in a 31-30 win for the Cougars over Rolesville.

Heritage’s Whit Kane goes 87 yards on the catch and run

Receiver Whit Kane turned a routine short pass into an 87-yard touchdown. He nabbed the toss from Walker Harris, put on one move to beat the first defender, and weaved his way through a handful of other Knightdale players on his way to the end zone.