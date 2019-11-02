VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Big plays can make or break a season at any time of the year, but even more so now in the second-to-last week of the season. Conference titles are being decided. Momentum is at a premium as the playoffs approach.

There were a lot of those big plays, but CBS 17 picked out three for its Blitz Play of the Week nominees.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Jake Ladd lays the lumber in shutout win

Cardinal Gibbons had no problems scoring in bunches Friday against Southeast Raleigh. The Crusaders’ defense was just as impressive, thanks to players like Jake Ladd. He shut the door on a run up the middle as the Crusaders went on to shutout Southeast Raleigh.

Garner Magnet’s Andrew Vines rips off 64-yard touchdown run

Garner Magnet’s offense can be explosive. It was on Friday as running back Andrew Vines left Fuquay-Varina’s defense in the dust on a 64-yard touchdown run. It allowed the Trojans to have some room to breathe in a 34-18 win for their fourth conference victory in a row.

Wakefield’s Juwan Bunch has Halloween tricks left with touchdown run

Wakefield, a day removed from Halloween, broke out some tricks against Wake Forest. This one saw quarterback Trexler Ivey lob a short pass to Walter Page, who then flipped it out to Juwan Bunch. The Wolverine weaved his way into the end zone from there.