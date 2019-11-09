VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The regular season is officially over. There was plenty on the line for the final week. Teams were fighting for conference titles, jockeying for seeding for the playoffs, or just hoping to finish things off on a high note.

That led to plenty of plays to pack the highlight reels. Here are the three nominated for Blitz Play of the Week:

Wake Forest QB drags a defender along to set up touchdown

Wake Forest hit rival Wakefield early and often in a 51-26 win to lock up the conference championship. On the way to one of those touchdowns, quarterback Noah Douglas called his own number for a 12-yard gain and a first down. He ended up going through the air to cap off the drive.

Garner Magnet’s Nolan McLean, Jackson Mitchell link up for 40-yard TD

Garner Magnet scored the first few touchdowns of the game. This 40-yard connection between Noah McLean and Jackson Mitchell may have been the most impressive of the bunch. McLean got to display his arm strength while Jackson showed plenty of concentration in hauling in the pass.

Rosewood’s defense stands tall in overtime

It was a game of inches and four quarters of football wasn’t enough. It was as expected for a game between rivals with just one loss between them. Rosewood’s defense made a goal-line stand to pull off a 42-35 overtime win.