VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 12

Apex Friendship’s Payton Bloom uses fingertips to make falling TD catch

Payton Bloom owned the highlight reel for Apex Friendship’s win, even though there were plenty of options to pick from in the 37-0 win. Bloom and the Patriots put up 23 in the first quarter before adding two more touchdowns in the second.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Robert Merdes forces, Jalen Brooks recovers fumble to clinch game

Few plays can change the course of a game like a turnover. With hardly any room for error, linebacker Robert Merdes forced a fumble and defensive lineman recovered it to help clinch a 26-14 win against a previously undefeated Northern Durham team.

Holly Springs’ Derek Coombs breaks tackle, goes 50 yards for TD

Derek Coombs had to shed a would-be tackler in the backfield before erupting 50 yards for a touchdown. The score helped Holly Springs win its first conference championship in program history.