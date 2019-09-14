VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the best parts about sports: highlights! It is now Week 3 of CBS 17’s Blitz Play of the Week.

Here are the nominees for Week 3 of CBS 17’s Blitz Play of the Week:

Cardinal Gibbons WR Jack Grazen will not be denied for the touchdown

Trailing 14-0, Cardinal Gibbons senior quarterback Andrew Harvey completes a pass to wide receiver Jack Grazen and what happens next is sheer effort and determination. Grazen took the short pass, cut on the jets and dove into the endzone for the score, getting Gibbons on the board. Cardinal Gibbons loss this game, though, 45-28 to Richmond Senior.

Apex Friendship QB Sam Lersch finds WR Nigel Toster for DEEP 57-yard TD

No exaggeration on this one. Apex Friendship quarterback Sam Lersch wound up his arm and let a cannonball loose for wide receiver Nigel Toster, and Toster did the rest. 57-yards to the house! Nice play, but the Patriots would fall to Panther Creek in our Game of the Week.

Wake Forest’s Maquel Haywood takes off for the 80-yard touchdown run

The Wake Forest Cougars pushed their win streak to three games and an 80-yard scamper to the house for Maquel Haywood was a big reason why. Haywood showed off that breakaway speed and found nothing but daylight. Can’t catch ’em!

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now