VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There was no shortage of highlights in Week 5 — especially in the Blitz Game of the Week between Clayton and Fuquay-Varina.

Take a look at the three plays nominated this week and vote for your favorite!

Holly Springs safety Deondre Partridge takes pick to the house

Holly Springs got off to a hot start with a touchdown on its first drive, then got a defensive touchdown when Deondre Partridge came up with an interception and went the other way for six. The Golden Hawks cruised to a 49-20 win at Cary.

Fuquay-Varina’s Matthew Lyons rumbles for 70 yards

Fuquay-Varina was in it every step of the way Friday against Clayton thanks, in part, to some heroic runs by Matthew Lyons. This particular eruption saw him take the toss and find a seam right up the middle. He broke loose for about 70 yards to help keep Fuquay-Varina in the game.

Clayton’s Jalen Chadwick completes hat trick, puts away Bengals

Clayton running back Jalen Chadwick is known to ground and pound. To score his third touchdown of the game, Chadwick found space in the middle. He displayed some fancy footwork to beat a defensive back and cut toward the sideline, and then to the end zone.

