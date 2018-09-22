VOTE: The Blitz play of the week nominees | Week 5

Play of the Week

The Week 5 nominees for The Blitz Play of the Week are:

Cardinal Gibbons' Jacob Gill makes a grab and scoots down the left sideline

A spectacular grab wasn't enough for Cardinal Gibbons' Jacob Gill. He took the ball and scampered down the left sideline for a 30-yard pickup. His side ended up beating Leesville Road, 33-22. 

Wake Forest standout Traevon Kenion makes a catch, breaks a tackle en route to TD

The Cougar senior's touchdown was one of many as Wake Forest scored thrice in the first quarter on the way to a 42-7 win over Franklinton.

Friendship's Cole Oxendine and Chris Ingram strip and recovery while backed up to goal line

The Patriots' defense was backed up to its end zone when Cole Oxendine and Chris Ingram stripped and recovered the ball to finish the stand. Friendship, however, fell, 14-7, to Green Hope.

