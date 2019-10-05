VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Week 7 saw Enloe produce two Blitz Play of the Week nominees in a homecoming game in which it came just shy of its first win of the year.

Watch the three nominees and vote for your favorite below.

Enloe linebacker Jordan Miller takes things into his own hands

Enloe’s Jordan Miller did everything in his power to help the Eagles to their first win, but they fell just short against Millbrook. He made all three tackles on one drive that forced the Wildcats to punt the ball away.

Cortezz Jones celebrates Southwest Edgecombe’s game-winning touchdown.

Southwest Edgecombe’s Cortezz Jones scores the winning touchdown

Southwest Edgecombe and Corinth Holders went right down to the wire. It was senior running back Cortezz Jones who muscled his way into the end zone for the decisive touchdown, giving the Cougars a 20-13 lead in the waning moments.

Enloe quarterback Jaeden Worthem goes deep for Deandre Swain

Enloe signal caller Jaeden Worthem did a lot of work with his legs but opted to go through the air this time. He went deep over the middle, finding an open Deandre Swain for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead at that point.