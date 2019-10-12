VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Defense was the name of the game for a number of Week 8 high school football contests. The likes of Wake Forest and Charlotte Country day turned it into points, and Millbrook was able to largely contain an undefeated Leesville Road.

Take a look at our three nominees for Blitz Play of the Week and vote for your favorite.

Jaden Patterson shimmies through Leesville Road’s defense.

Millbrook’s Jaden Patterson blasts through Pride’s defense, into end zone

Millbrook senior Jaden Patterson went right into the teeth of Leesville Road’s defense, broke through, and shed some tackles on his way to the end zone. He and Millbrook came as close as anyone has to knocking off the Pride.

Wake Forest’s Triston Spencer strips the ball and scores

There are 11 players on each side of the ball, but sometimes one player can just take matters into his own hands. Cougar junior Triston Spencer stripped a Knightdale runner of the ball and took it the other way for a touchdown.

Charlotte Country Day’s Stephen Payne goes 80 yards for pick-six

Stephen Payne and the Charlotte Country Day defense were able to sit back after they built a large lead. Payne took advantage once Ravenscroft started passing more by notching two interceptions he returned for touchdowns. One saw him go 80 yards for the score.