Player of the Week: Jacob Gill, WR, Cardinal Gibbons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons’ ace wide receiver Jacob Gill will be front and center Week 1 as he and the Crusaders take a crack at Wake Forest’s 45-game winning streak.

Gill burst onto the scene last year as a sophomore when he racked up 1,170 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in helping Cardinal Gibbons to a 10-2 season.

The Crusaders graduated their second-best wideout, meaning Gill could become even more of a focal point of the team’s offense. Senior quarterback Andrew Harvey was the understudy last season for Nick Frey, who eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark in the air. The dynamic between Gill and Harvey will be a key to the offensive motor for Cardinal Gibbons.

“Being able to have him on the field, knowing that he can break a 5-yard hitch and turn it into a 50-yard touchdown, is a luxury for sure,” said coach Steven Wright.

There’s still plenty left to accomplish for the latter half of Gill’s prep career. Cardinal Gibbons was known last season for its high-octane offense, but was quieted in a 7-6 first-round playoff loss to a Scotland team that made it all the way to the championship game.

Gill’s sophomore season — in addition to propelling the Crusaders to a 10-win campaign — garnered plenty of recruiting attention. He enters his junior season with offers from North Carolina State, East Carolina, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

He said he hopes to finalize his college plans by the summer.

Gill’s Crusaders were set to travel to Wake Forest Friday to open the season. Weather forced the game back a day to Saturday. Cardinal Gibbons will hold its home opener Week 2 against Riverside-Durham.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now