Player of the Week: Jalen Chadwick, RB, Clayton | Week 6

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton has the talent at running back and on the offensive line to give it one of the best rushing attacks in the area year-in and year-out.

Among the leaders of that group is senior running back Jalen Chadwick. He shredded Fuquay-Varina’s defense to the tune of 150 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets flew to a 49-34 win.

It marked Clayton’s second win in a row — following a 24-21 victory over Garner Magnet — after three losses to open the season.

“I’ve been blessed to be healthy and God’s kept me in a good spot,” Chadwick said, also crediting his family and Clayton’s coaching staff for his success.

Chadwick and the Comets wrapped up non-conference play at home Friday against Heritage. They’ll kick off league action with back-to-back road games at South Johnston and East Wake before returning home for an Oct. 25 showdown with Cleveland.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now