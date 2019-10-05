Player of the Week: Noah Burnette, ATH, Leesville Road | Week 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – High school football players are oftentimes asked to perform multiple jobs. A wide receiver, for example, can play in the defensive secondary.

Few players are as versatile as Leesville Road’s Noah Burnette. He’s the Pride’s leading receiver through five games this season and is a leader on special teams. He’s even able to add depth on defense when needed.

Burnette had two 51-yard field goals that made all the difference in Leesville Road winning, 30-24, at Cardinal Gibbons in Week 6. It preserved the Pride’s undefeated start as they began conference play in Week 7.

The senior had a third made field goal and caught a touchdown to take down one of the area powerhouses.

“Growing up, I started out playing receiver,” Burnette said. He credited teammate David Sohn’s dad with getting him into kicking. “I played soccer, so sort of adding that aspect into my game, I knew I wanted to continue to play wide receiver.”

Burnette and the Pride returned home to host Sanderson Friday in their conference opener. They’ll head to Millbrook next week.

