Player of the Week: Omarion Hampton, RB, Cleveland | Week 5

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Cleveland is off to an undefeated start through four games this season. Sophomore Omarion Hampton’s rise has averaged 43.25 points per game.

Hampton showed glimpses of his abilities as a freshman. He finished the season with the fourth-most touches among running backs and his 334 rushing yards ranked third on the team.

Even so, the Rams couldn’t have predicted what they’d get from Hampton a month into this season. He already has 800 yards rushing and a dozen touchdowns on the year to lead a Rams offense that relies heavily on its ground game.

Hampton, still young himself, knows and appreciates that there are kids who see what he’s doing and look up to him.

“I looked up to my brother a lot,” Hampton said. “He was like three years older than me and he played.”

Hampton and the Rams host Cardinal Gibbons Friday. The Crusaders began the year with a win over powerhouse Wake Forest, but fell to Richmond last time out.

