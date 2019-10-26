Player of the Week: Aeneas Peebles, DE, Knightdale | Week 10

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale’s Aeneas Peebles is a nightmare for opposing offenses. The senior defensive lineman has a knack for exploding off the edge and swallowing up a play before it ever has a chance to develop.

Peebles was a key part to Knightdale’s 5-0 start to the season. The Knights shutout two opponents and twice more held the opposition to just six points during that five-game run.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound lineman has more than 20 tackles for a loss to go with nine sacks. As sharp as his mind for the game is, Peebles also excels in the classroom. He is set to join the Duke Blue Devils next season.

“I’m strong academically and I work hard on the field. I just go out there and show all I can. I just go out there and play for my teammates,” he said. “I’m going to go hard every play. I try not to take any plays off at all.”

The Knights have since fallen off as they’ve lost four in a row. The most recent was a 29-0 blanking at the hands of Heritage. They’re winless in conference play, but still have a chance to make up ground beginning with a trip to Corinth Holders next week.