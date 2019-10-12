Player of the Week: Amir Webster, ATH, Ravenscroft | Week 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amir Webster is almost impossible to miss on the field for Ravenscroft. Offense, defense, special teams — he plays the majority of snaps over the course of the game.

The senior Swiss army knife is Ravenscroft’s second-leading rusher (155 yards) and ranks third in reception yards (209). He had five touchdowns going into Week 8’s non-conference showdown with Charlotte Country Day.

On defense, Webster can be relied upon to make a stop when the Ravens need one. He had 28 tackles (17) through seven games. He’s also one of the team’s most effective kick returners.

Webster has been key in Ravenscroft’s 5-2 record going into Week 8, and not only because of his many contributions on the field.

“It’s just being a leader — coming to practice every day, going hard, doing what I can do,” Webster said. “Being a leader is natural. You’ve got to come to practice and go as hard as you can every day. It follows throughout the team.”

Webster added that he and the other captains try to maintain a positive attitude that they hope is picked up by the rest of the team.

