Player of the Week: Noah Douglas, QB, Wake Forest | Week 11

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest quarterback Noah Douglas has had to adjust. The senior transferred from Rolesville for his final campaign and it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Douglas has just over 600 passing yards as the regular season winds to a close. He’s been accurate, though, with his eight touchdowns to one interception.

“It was a tough process at first, but, you know, the coaching staff and my teammates, they brought me in like family,” Douglas said. “It made it a lot easier.”

The decision to transfer wasn’t easy. Douglas said competing for a state championship was one of the factors.

“We are a group of guys who, if you want to be a part of us, we will make you family,” said head coach Reggie Lucas.

He’s also been a positive influence on a team that needed leadership. The Cougars began the season with their first loss since the 2015 state championship game.

They’ve been their dominant selves since, though. Prior to Friday’s trip to Wakefield, Douglas led Wake Forest to a 31-30 overtime win against his former Rolesville team.

Wake Forest hosts neighboring Heritage next week for the final game of the regular season.