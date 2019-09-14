Player of the Week: Shane Perry, LB, Holly Springs | Week 3

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — This week in our “Player of the Week” segment, we travel to Holly Springs HS where senior linebacker Shane Perry makes his mark.

The Golden Hawks field general on the defensive side of the ball is a ferocious tackler and is the heart and soul of the team. Many describe Perry as a battler on the field, who never quits on a play — no matter the outcome.

In a recent game, he had double-digit tackles, blocked a punt, and returned an interception for a touchdown. Perry can do it all. Not a bad night.

Though he will continue to rack up individual accolades, Perry is undoubtedly a team player — the ultimate team player.

Perry and the Golden Hawks were not in action in Week 3 as the team gets a bye before heading to Cary on Sept. 20.

