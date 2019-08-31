Player of the Week: Tyler Peacock, LB, Garner Magnet | Week 2

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Earning a starting role for three-straight years isn’t easy to do at a powerhouse like Garner Magnet. Senior linebacker Tyler Peacock has done just that as he’s led the Trojan defense to some strong campaigns.

Peacock had more than 140 tackles last year as a junior. Garner’s defense performed admirably but did concede a combined 84 points to non-conference foes Cleveland and New Hanover.

There’s a lot left for Peacock to accomplish at the high school level. Garner’s best postseason run was a third-round exit his sophomore year. He grew up watching the Trojans, so helping carry them to success is living a childhood dream of sorts.

“I used to come down here on Friday nights and just watch Garner just dominate everyone,” Peacock said. “I just knew that I wanted to do that whenever I got the chance to play for them.”

And football likely won’t end for Peacock once high school does. He’s being recruited by Western Carolina, Elon, and a handful of Ivy League schools.

“He’s a three-year starter on varsity (and) a very smart football player,” said head coach Thurman Leach. “He’s studied the game. High intellect on and off the field, and just a great character person.”

Peacock and the Trojan defense struggled in a 56-33 loss to Cleveland Friday, but will look to bounce back at home against Millbrook in Week 3.

