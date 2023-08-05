RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For 42 years Ned Gonet’s voice was the only one Ravenscroft football ever knew. Gonet retired after the 2022 season handing the reigns to the Ravenscroft program to Jim Gibbons.

“It’s a great place,” said Gibbons. “We have a great community, I teach, we have three children here at the school and my wife’s an alum and an athletic Hall of Famer so we’re fully invested in Ravenscroft.”

Gibbons is no rookie although this will be his first head coaching job. Gibbons has 34 years of coaching experience including the past 15 years at Ravenscroft under Gonet.

“I had a chance to see firsthand how coach Gonet ran the program,” said Gibbons. “My first goal for our program is I want to build on the tradition and legacy that he’s established over his 42 years career and continue to keep it moving in the right direction.”

And the Ravenscroft players couldn’t be happier to see Gibbons elevated to head coach.

“Coach Gibbons and Coach Gonet were very, very tight,” said senior A.J. Peterson. “They worked very well together and I think that respect between the two coaches helps this whole change move on smoothly.”

“He was my defensive coordinator and I am more of a defensive-minded person,” said senior Donovan Williams. “So I already had that relationship with him so him becoming head coach was perfect because we kind of think the same when it comes to defense and then on offense, he helps me out and see a lot of things I don’t.”

In his more than three decades of coaching Gibbons has worked under some great coaches, five of which were the school’s all-time winningest coach.

Gibbons knows what it’s like to work for legendary coaches.

“I’d be cheating the kids and myself if I didn’t try to be me,” said Gibbons. “I’m going to do some things differently but a lot of the basic fundamentals that coach (Gonet) preached over the years you know the blocking the tackling the hard effort and doing it the right way, the sportsmanship the leadership you know all those types of things, we’re both believers in the fundamentals.”

It appears the Ravenscroft program will continue to be in good hands.