Rolesville declaws Wolverines, 49-19

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rolesville sauntered into Wakefield and rolled over the Wolverines, 49-19, to win its conference opener Friday.

With that, the Rams added to what has been the best start in their brief history.

Quarterback Byron Brown led the way for Rolesville’s offense. He linked up with Christ Best for a 68-yard touchdown. He followed that up with a touchdown toss to Jayden Fulton shortly after, making it 42-13.

The Rams return home to host Knightdale next week before embarking on back-to-back road games — including one against powerhouse Wake Forest.

Wakefield will look to get back on track next week at Heritage.

