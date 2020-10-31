Russell Weinstein comes out of retirement for 2nd time to lead upstart Faith Christian football program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After nearly four decades of coaching high school football, Russell Weinstein thought it was time to get out. But something unforeseen led him back to the sidelines.

“I had two young ladies, two daughters of mine, decide they all want to get married within 18 months of one another,” Weinstein said. “So, I said ‘You know, I might better go to South Carolina and work down there a little while and double-dip and let’s pay for two weddings.’ So that’s what I did.”

Seven years and two grandsons later, Weinstein is still coaching. With the weddings paid for, it was now time to come back home from the Palmetto State. Coaching again wasn’t even on his mind until Faith Christian came calling.

“At the time I was hired, we didn’t even have a football on campus, much less anything else,” Weinstein laughed.

That was four years ago. The Patriots have already won a state championship since. Not bad for a coach who was ready to hang up the whistle.

“It is hard to get it out,” Weinstein admitted. “I’ve tried a couple of times. I’ve already retired twice and I’m still in it at this point and time.

“But I do realize I’m in the twilight of this thing, so I’ve enjoyed it.”

A 1975 graduate of Tarboro High School and a former head coach of the Vikings, Weinstein’s heart never left Edgecombe County — no matter where his coaching took him.

“I told my girls as they were growing up, I said, ‘Now we’re going to Rocky Mount,’ and I said, ‘That’s the last time I’m going to move you,'” Weinstein said. “And I was true to my word.”