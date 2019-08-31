Seventy-First earns narrow win at Cape Fear to improve to 2-0

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An early-season classic took place Friday in Fayetteville as Seventy-First edged Cape Fear, 28-27, to pick up its second win in as many tries.
Seventy-First got on the board first when Kory Prentice-Cole swept to the right and hit paydirt. Cape Fear countered in the air, though, with Kimani Britton rolling out and finding Taquan Gamble past the pylons.
Britton put in some work on the ground, too. The Colt quarterback showed off his moves to position Cape Fear deep in Seventy-First territory, setting up a go-ahead touchdown.
The Falcons soared back, though. They’ll head to E.E. Smith next week. Cape Fear will aim to bounce back at Lumberton in Week 3.
