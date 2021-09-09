South Garner’s inexperienced football program starting to find success

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – South Garner High School head football coach Daniel Finn has roamed the sidelines for more than two decades. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen or been a part of that could possibly take him by surprise.

Or so he thought.

“Nothing prepares you for building a new program,” Finn said. “It all sounds good and looks good, but it’s a lot of work.”

However, all that work is now paying off.

South Garner has bolted out to a 3-0 start in just its third year of varsity competition. The Titans have already won more games this year than the past two seasons combined.

“The juniors and seniors, they’ve been through this grind and they’re tough-nosed kids,” Finn said. “They’re just paying their dues and success is coming our way.”

That success, though, did not come easy.

Two years ago the Titans won their very first varsity game they played. By forfeit.

Then, they got blasted three straight games, being outscored 170-0.

“It was very tough,” now-senior wide receiver Trondrick Evans said. “It made me want to quit some times, but I just kept coming out and kept playing.”

Evans and his fellow seniors are glad they stuck out and are now seeing the fruits of their labor. Building a program from scratch is not easy. But the rewards down the road can be life-changing, they said.

“I would like to one day tell my kids, ‘you know I played for South Garner’,” senior linebacker Amari Hubbard said. “I played for South Garner for the first four years, and it was tough, but that fourth year we did alright.”