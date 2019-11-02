South View stays in title hunt with win over Terry Sanford

The Blitz
Posted: / Updated:

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – South View dealt Terry Sanford its first conference loss, 23-14, in the second-to-last game of the season. With that and Cape Fear’s win at Pine Forest, there are three teams atop the league at 6-1.

South View employed a run-heavy approach on offense. Matthew Pemberton helped the Tigers march down the field before running in the touchdown himself.

The Tigers were effective through the air, as well. Joshua George was able to nab a touchdown catch on the way to the win.

South View heads to Overhills next week to wrap up the season. Terry Sanford will look to bounce back and claim at least a share of the conference championship at home against Pine Forest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss