Southern Durham blanks rival Northern Durham, 13-0, in conference opener

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham was treated to an enticing matchup when two 3-1 teams in Northern and Southern clashed Friday. Bragging rights and a strong start to conference play were on the line.
Southern Durham impressed by rolling into enemy territory and emerging with a 13-0 win.
The game was a defensive struggle throughout. Jaden Taylor and the Knights’ defensive line did their best to quell the Spartans.
They were largely successful, too, until Southern’s offense came alive in the fourth. The Spartans added a touchdown in the fourth to give them some breathing room in a 13-0 win.
Sincere Lecraft was the one to find the end zone for the late score. He scooted out to the sideline before cutting inside and past the Northern defenders.
Southern Durham hosts Orange next week while Northern will look for its first league win at Cedar Ridge.
