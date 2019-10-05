Game of the Week: Southwest Edgecombe scores late to beat Corinth Holders, 20-13 | Week 7

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Corinth Holders and Southwest Edgecombe went down to the wire — just as expected with two 4-1 teams meeting in their respective non-conference finales.

It was a late touchdown run by Cortezz Jones that sealed a 20-13 win for the Cougars.

Corinth Holders’ defense, which was giving up just about a touchdown per game, did well to quell Southwest Edgecombe’s offense, which came in averaging 50 points a game. The Pirates had the game within reach at halftime despite a Ray Wooten and Jackson Lewis linking up for a touchdown that saw the visitors to a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Jones scored his first touchdown to push the Cougars to a 13-0 lead in the second half.

The Pirates came surging back as Kambron Whitaker barrelled into the end zone to get them on the board. Garrett Robinson hit paydirt in the fourth to level the game at 13 apiece, but Jones won it for the Cougars late.

Corinth Holders, in the midst of a rare three-game homestand, will host Heritage in its conference opener in Week 8. Southwest Edgecombe will head to North Pitt.

