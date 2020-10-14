St. David’s star Meik Goode coming out of brother’s shadow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – St. David’s senior wide receiver Meik Goode admits that he and his older brother, Tai, fought like most brothers do.

“The motivation that he had and the drive that he had it just brought me up to be the best that I can be,” said Meik Goode.

He watched his older brother become the state player of the year his senior season with the Warriors. Tai Goode is an 8-man football legend. When you have the name Goode, you’d better be prepared to carry on the tradition.

“I felt like I had a lot of pressure on me,” Goode said. “I felt like I had to meet the accomplishments of what my brother did or do better and going home to him, he was always on me like, ‘You got to do this, you got to do that.’ Taking that from him and seeing where he’s at now, I feel like that actually helped.”

Tai Goode just completed his redshirt freshman season at Campbell. He is expected to be a contributor down the road for the Camels.

Meik also has college aspirations. If that happens, he will do it on his own terms, according to St. David’s head coach Dan Casey.

“I wouldn’t say Meik is trying to live up to that expectation as much as he’s trying to become his own player,” Casey said. “He’s done a nice job of that this year — particularly carving out his style of play, which is really good for us.”

In just two games, Goode already has five touchdowns for the unbeaten Warriors: four rushing scores and a touchdown reception. He also has an interception. Maybe all those beatdowns from big brother were worth it.

“We’ll fight, that’s brothers,” said Meik Goode. “Not necessarily a physical fight, but he’ll push me to be the best I can be and get on me if I’m slacking.”

And while our area may never see another 8-man player like Tai Goode, St. David’s is good with the Goode they’ve got.

“He’s a special player and I’m sure glad he’s on our side of the ball,” Casey said.