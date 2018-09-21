Blitz Tailgate: Apex Friendship High School | Week 5
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - Apex Friendship High School is the site of CBS 17's Blitz Tailgate for Week 5 of the high school football season. After Florence wiped out much of last week's slate of games, the Patriots aren't the only team in central North Carolina ready to get back on the field.
