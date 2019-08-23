The Blitz: August 23 rescheduled games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The threat of severe weather Friday evening is forcing some central North Carolina high schools to reschedule their football games.
Canceled
Green Hope at Ashbrook – No make-up game
Friday
Athens Drive at Holly Springs – 4 p.m.
Goldsboro at New Bern – 6 p.m.
Northhampton at Roanoke Rapids- 6 p.m.
South Granville at Knightdale – moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Enloe at South Garner – 10 a.m.
Cardinal Gibbons at Wake Forest – 3 p.m.
Cary at Southeast Raleigh – 3 p.m.
Apex at Broughton – 5 p.m.
West Johnston at Harnett Central – 6 p.m.
Northwood at Apex Friendship – 6 p.m.
Monday
Terry Sanford at Lumberton – 7 p.m.
