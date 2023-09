RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a big Week 4 rivalry game in Raleigh Friday night, the home team came out on top.

In CBS 17’s Game of the Week, the Millbrook Wildcats defended their home field and defeated the Broughton Capitals 44-6.

Check out highlights from the crosstown rivalry in this week’s Friday Night Blitz.

