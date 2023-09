GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s Week 5 Game of the Week featured another cross-town rivalry.

The Garner Trojans visited the South Garner Titans on Friday night in what was the first conference game this season for both teams.

Garner was victorious, defeating South Garner by a score of 14-6.

Check out highlights from the game in this week’s Friday Night Blitz.

For more final scores from around North Carolina, click here.