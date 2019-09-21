Triton blasts winless West Johnston, 46-19

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – West Johnston is left still searching for a win after Triton came to town and left with a 46-19 win Friday.

The Hawks soared early thanks to some aerial offense. Travion Sanders hauled in a catch down at the 1-yard line, putting Triton on the doorstep for a Romello Cowan touchdown.

The game only snowballed from there as Triton went on to pick up its second win of the season. The Hawks finish their non-conference schedule next week at home against Fike.

The Wildcats, just beginning a three-game homestand, will hope to find a win when they host Western Harnett in Week 6.

