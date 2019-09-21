Turnovers mar Panther Creek in narrow loss at Middle Creek

Breaking News
Michael Macaluso celebrates an interception.

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Turnovers plagued Panther Creek in a 13-7 loss Friday at Middle Creek.

The Mustangs opened the scoring when junior defensive back Michael Macaluso picked off a pass in the middle of the field and took it to the house.

The Catamounts threw another interception on their next drive. A change at quarterback didn’t prove helpful, either, as Panther Creek fumbled the ball away.

Tyler Shupe.

Still, the game was knotted at halftime. Middle Creek went on to pick up its fourth win in five tries as its conference opener at Apex Friendship looms next week.

Panther Creek will look to break out of a three-game skid next week when it hosts Jordan for its league opener.

