VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 1

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The sample size wasn’t what everyone would hope from the first week of the season thanks to rain washing out many games around the state.

Still, central North Carolina’s programs more than delivered its share of Blitz Play of the Week nominees.

Holly Springs’ Brock Willis finds Dylan Waskey deep for a touchdown

Flashy plays came often for Brock Willis, Dylan Waskey, and the Holly Springs offense. The junior juggled the pass, but managed to bring it in for the touchdown. He and the Golden Hawks cruised to a 47-15 win.

Leesville’s Noah Burnette grabs the pass and splits the defense for TD

Leesville Road quarterback Trey Baker and receiver Noah Burnette linked up in a spectacular way that takes a kind of synergy produced by a pair of seniors. Burnette hauled in the pass and split the defense on his way to a 54-yard score.

Wakefield sophomore Nemia Jones take tipped pass to the house

The sophomore receiver wasn’t the target for the pass, but that didn’t stop him from nabbing the ball and darting for the end zone. Josiah Alexander was the intended receiver, but the pass was tipped. Thankfully for Wakefield, Jones was quick to react.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now