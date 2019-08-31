VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Unlike in Week 1, the skies were clear Friday night so that central North Carolina could get its first full slate of the season.

Here are the nominees for Week 2 of CBS 17’s Blitz Play of the Week:

Holly Springs QB Brock Willis picks the corner to find John Fraello

Holly Springs sophomore Brock Willis is playing well beyond his years. He threw arguably his most impressive pass of the young season by floating it to the corner of the end zone for John Fraello. Willis’ aerial work helped Holly Springs to a 30-7 win — its second of the season.

Riverside-Durham’s Devin Smith lays out for the catch

Riverside-Durham did its best to keep up with a high-powered Cardinal Gibbons. Signal caller Landin Sledge tossed it up, and Smith put in the work to make the grab. It wasn’t enough for the Pirates to pick up a stunning win, though.

Clayton RB Jalen Chadwick takes Wake Forest’s defense for ride

It’s not often that Wake Forest’s defense is outmatched in the power department. That was until it met Clayton running back Jalen Chadwick. The Comet running back got his legs churning and dragged numerous defenders along for a 21-yard dash.

