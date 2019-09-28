VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the air, on the ground, and off the boot — central North Carolina’s prep football teams produced some of the best highlights yet in Week 6.

Take a look at the three plays nominated and vote for your favorite!

Cardinal Gibbons receiver Jacob Gill makes the catch in double coverage

Star wideout Jacob Gill showed just how talented he is by making this catch along the sideline, despite being covered by a pair of Leesville road defenders. What’s more is he hit the ground hard and still maintained control of the ball.

Knightdale RB Trevion Cooley.

Knightdale’s Trevion Cooley rips through Grimsley’s defense for the touchdown

Junior running back Trevion Cooley tore through Grimsley’s defensive front and broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run. Cooley’s Knights couldn’t rally, though, as their undefeated start came to an end.

Leesville Road’s Noah Burnette approaches for the field goal.

Leesville Road’s Noah Burnette nails a 51-yard field goal

Every point matters when you’re trying to preserve an undefeated start against a powerhouse like Cardinal Gibbons. Pride kicker Noah Burnette put his stamp on special teams when he split the uprights from 51 yards away in Leesville Road’s 30-24 win.