Wake Forest blasts Franklinton, improves to 5-0 Video

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) - The defending state champions scored exactly 100 points in their first two outings. Wake Forest's offense continues to be formidable as it gets more comfortable with each passing week.

Franklinton found that out fast Friday when the Cougars found the end zone thrice in the first quarter en route to a 42-7 road win.

The Rams, also undefeated going into the game, hoped to stun arguably the best team in North Carolina. Wake Forest stud receiver Treavon Kenion had different plans when he made a catch, shrugged off a defender and trotted into the end zone.

Kenion had a pair of touchdowns in the lopsided win.