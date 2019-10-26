Wake Forest ends Rolesville’s unbeaten run with 31-30 overtime win

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It required overtime, but Wake Forest was able to escape Friday with a 31-30 win over Rolesville, ending the Rams’ unbeaten run.

With the win, the Cougars have a firmer footing atop the conference with two more games left to play.

Defense was tough to come by, but the Cougars did just enough to slow Rolesville’s attack. They held the Rams off the board in the first quarter. CJ Onouha had the highlight-reel play when he dove for a tipped ball and came up with the interception.

Wake Forest will chase a ninth-straight win next week at Wakefield. Rolesville will seek to bounce back from its first loss at Heritage.