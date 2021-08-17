Wake Forest HS to spend season on the road as iconic Trentini Stadium is rebuilt

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s game week at Wake Forest High School. Head coach Reggie Lucas puts his Cougars through their paces as he’s done for more than two decades.

This season will be like no other for Lucas’ ultra-successful program. The Cougars will be without a home field in 2021 as Trentini Stadium undergoes a massive rebuild.

“Trentini was our 12th man on the field,” Lucas said. “And not being able to play at home and to get those fans who don’t travel with us, we’re going to miss those guys. But we travel well. Our fans are great. The community comes out and supports us on the road and at home, so I think we’ll be OK.”

Games at Trentini are a must-see. The tradition and pageantry built through the years have stood the test of time. The Cougars during their pregame walk through their fans to the field. It has been a crowd favorite for years.

This season, though, that tradition will be sidelined.

“I don’t think I can describe it, man. It gets you ready,” senior lineman Mark Cesta said. “If you’re not already ready, which you should be, it gets your emotions and blood pumping. You just can’t describe it. I can’t put it into words. It’s just so crazy.”

It’s also crazy to think about a football season without the sights and sounds of Trentini Stadium. But the Cougars are not feeling sorry for themselves. Given their success, they know their opponents will certainly not feel sorry for them. A season on the road will be tough, but it can also bring a team together.

“Going on the road and playing against adversity, and the bus rides to the game and back home, I think it will be an advantage as we build as a team playing on the road,” said senior defensive lineman Chris Allen.

It would be easy for the Cougar seniors to feel cheated, but that’s not the case. Instead, they’re embracing the transition from old to new and improved.

“As long as we get to play football that’s all that really matters,” Cesta said.