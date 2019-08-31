Wake Forest recovers from rough start with 42 unanswered points

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A win streak spanning multiple years that brought numerous titles to Wake Forest came to an end last week. The Cougars were off to a rocky start Friday at Clayton, but ended up erasing a 10-0 deficit to win 42-10.

Jalen Chadwick opened the scoring in spectacular fashion when he dragged a host of Wake Forest defenders with him into the end zone. The Comets pushed the lead to 10-0 by converting a turnover into a 30-yard field goal.

A chance to push the lead to three possessions fell by the wayside in the second quarter.

And just like that, momentum began to shift Wake Forest’s way. Noah Douglas connected with Triston Spencer for the touchdown, sparking a run of 42 unanswered points for the Cougars.

Wake Forest will host Middle Creek in Week 3. Clayton will go for its first win of the year at Corinth Holders.

