Wake Forest rolls over Millbrook 49-7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local powerhouse Wake Forest saw their 45-game win streak come to an end this season, but has since reeled off two victories.

Tonight, it was Millbrook’s turn to try to slay the dragon that are the Wake Forest Cougars.

Unfortunately, things did not go over well for the Wildcats of Millbrook.

Big plays were the name of the game for Wake Forest as all-purpose back Maquel Haywood helped the Cougars open up a 21-0 lead with an 80-yard scamper to the house. Haywood will take his talents to the U.S. Naval Academy and play for the Midshipmen in 2020.

Later on in the game, Millbrook turned it over on a sack-fumble executed by Cougars defender Hezekia Foster. Teammate Jordan Davis was there for the scoop and the offense scored a few plays later on a Chris Moore run.

This one got ugly pretty fast as quarterback Noah Davis put the cap on the blowout affair with a 40-yard run on the quarterback option.

Wake Forest would go on to win 49-7, helping their new win streak reach three games.

