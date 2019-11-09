Wake Forest sails past Heritage, 51-26, for conference title

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest bullied its way past cross-town rival Heritage, 51-26, to add another conference title to its already jam-packed trophy cabinet.

Heritage threatened early, though, as it drove right down the field on its first possession. The Cougars stood their ground on defense, though, in making a fourth-down stop and following it with a blocked field goal.

The three-time defending state champions then struck first when Noah Douglas linked up with Khalil Watson. Elijah Hines followed suit with a touchdown run to push Wake Forest’s lead to 13-0.

Heritage didn’t go down without a fight, but the Cougars scored on three-straight possession to roll to the win.