Breaking News
Woman dead, 2 men wounded in shooting near downtown Raleigh

Wake Forest sails past Heritage, 51-26, for conference title

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest bullied its way past cross-town rival Heritage, 51-26, to add another conference title to its already jam-packed trophy cabinet.

Heritage threatened early, though, as it drove right down the field on its first possession. The Cougars stood their ground on defense, though, in making a fourth-down stop and following it with a blocked field goal.

The three-time defending state champions then struck first when Noah Douglas linked up with Khalil Watson. Elijah Hines followed suit with a touchdown run to push Wake Forest’s lead to 13-0.

Heritage didn’t go down without a fight, but the Cougars scored on three-straight possession to roll to the win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss