Wake Forest staves off Wallace-Rose Hill, 42-28

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wallace-Rose Hill made the trek from Duplin County to test itself against one of the state’s elite in Wake Forest. The Bulldogs, who compete in the 2-A classification, stood up to the challenge, but the reigning 4-A champions were too much to handle as the Cougars picked up a 42-28 win.

Wake Forest got the ball rolling in a high-scoring first half when Noah Douglas hit Khalil Watson on a slant route for a touchdown. Maquel Haywood later pounded in a short touchdown.

Douglas later scooted in for a touchdown of his own.

Wake Forest took a 28-21 lead into halftime and shutout the visitors in the fourth quarter to put the game to bed.

Wake Forest now looks toward its conference opener against a Knightdale team that just had its unbeaten start halted.

