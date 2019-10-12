Wake Forest takes down Knightdale in conference opener, 41-14

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest cruised to a 41-14 win over Knightdale Friday despite the two going into Week 8 with one loss apiece.

Noah Douglas struck first by punching in a touchdown. Then, on the Cougars’ next possession, Douglas found Maquel Haywood open. Haywood broke a tackle and scored to give Wake Forest a 14-0 lead before long.

Jerome Washington looks to get around a Cougar defender.

In trying to get onto the board, Knightdale signal caller Dax Hardy connected with a receiver, but Triston Spencer swooped in, stripped the ball, and rumbled down the sideline for a touchdown.

The Cougars never looked back. They’ll go to Corinth Holders next week before welcoming a Rolesville team that remained undefeated after Week 8.

The Knights, meanwhile, will hope to spoil that perfect season when they go out to Rolesville next week.