Wake Forest takes down Knightdale in conference opener, 41-14

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest cruised to a 41-14 win over Knightdale Friday despite the two going into Week 8 with one loss apiece.

Noah Douglas struck first by punching in a touchdown. Then, on the Cougars’ next possession, Douglas found Maquel Haywood open. Haywood broke a tackle and scored to give Wake Forest a 14-0 lead before long.

Jerome Washington looks to get around a Cougar defender.

In trying to get onto the board, Knightdale signal caller Dax Hardy connected with a receiver, but Triston Spencer swooped in, stripped the ball, and rumbled down the sideline for a touchdown.

The Cougars never looked back. They’ll go to Corinth Holders next week before welcoming a Rolesville team that remained undefeated after Week 8.

The Knights, meanwhile, will hope to spoil that perfect season when they go out to Rolesville next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss