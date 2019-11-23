Wake Forest’s defense shines in 2nd-round victory over Rolesville

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A stingy defensive effort throughout much of Friday’s second-round game helped Wake Forest to a 26-14 win over Rolesville.

The Cougars struck first, but Rolesville responded quickly. Byrum Brown and Cyrus Rogers linked up on the tying touchdown early in the first quarter.

Wake Forest’s defense clamped down shortly after. The Cougars swarmed Byrum, who was backed up in his own end zone. He opted to throw the ball away, but with no receiver in the area it was ruled a safety.

The Cougars added another touchdown in the second and led 26-7 before Rolesville found its way to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars will meet Hoggard in the third round on Nov. 29.

