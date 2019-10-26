Wakefield earns 1st conference win against Corinth Holders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the season running down, Wakefield picked up its first conference win, 34-20, over Corinth Holders on Friday.

The Wolverines owned a 20-7 lead at halftime. They added to it after the break when Trexler Ivey hit Juwon Bunch on a short route. Bunch did the rest himself as he rumbled nearly 70 yards to the end zone.

The Pirates, trailing 27-7, looked to answer, but fumbled on a handoff. Ivey threw another touchdown — this one to Will Lohr — on the following play to put the game to bed.

The Pirates strung together some offense later in the game, but it was too late.

Wakefield will host Wake Forest next week. Corinth Holders sets out to bounce back at home against a struggling Knightdale club.