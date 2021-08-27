With season underway, effects still linger of pandemic-delayed spring football campaign

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Panther Creek star Jared Harrell worked to rehab his injured left knee at Tuesday’s practice. The Catamounts speedster suffered a torn meniscus during last year’s spring football season. The recovery time for an injury like this is six months, which is normally plenty of time to get healthy for the next football campaign.

“The three months really was a big difference compared to the eight months,” Harrell said. “I would have been well healthy and getting stronger already.”

Instead, Harrell hopes to salvage whatever he can out of his senior season — a season that came far too soon.

“For a guy who’s having a great junior year who’s a prospect and looking at his chances for his senior year, it’s pretty tough,” said Panther Creek head coach Sean Crocker.

The quick turnaround from one football season to the next has also made it tough on players who may have finally figured out what it takes to get on the field. The light may have come on for those players, but missing out on five months to put it to use will most likely hold some back.

“You know, some of those guys who are trying to make that big jump, I think you’ll see big leaps and bounds during the season,” predicted Cleveland High School head coach Scott Riley.

“By the time we get to conference and the playoff, I think you’ll have some guys playing that probably weren’t playing early in the non-conference schedule.”

For one local coach, though, the spring season may have prolonged his career. Seventy-year-old Green Hope mentor David Green would not have been able to coach his Falcons had the season been held last fall at the height of the pandemic.

“Between my age and a few health issues I’ve got and some health issues my wife has, as well, I would not have been able to coach last fall,” Green said. “That would have probably done it because after sitting out for a year I doubt I would have come back.”

But Green is back for his 49th year of coaching thanks to spring football. Meanwhile, less than five miles up the road at Panther Creek, Harrell looks to put that same spring season behind him.