The Latest: Men’s hoops back on the court at Purdue

___ The Purdue men’s basketball team will hold its first official practice Thursday after workouts were paused briefly this week following two questionable COVID-19 tests.

Athletic department officials issued a statement acknowledging one test was considered inconclusive, while the other was determined invalid.

As a result, workouts were shut down.

When the two people were retested, the results both were negative, allowing practice to resume.

The first day college basketball teams can play games is Nov. 25.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 41-year-old Italian posted a message on social media saying: “Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were score and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice.”

Rossi says the result of the first test was negative but the second was positive.

The Yahama rider will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragón and said the following weekend’s race is also likely to be a “no go” for him.

Rossi adds: “I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans. Anyway, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation.”

The Chinese soccer federation has pulled out of hosting the men’s Under-23 Asian Cup in 2022.

The Asian Football Confederation says Chinese officials cited “scheduling conflicts, stadium completion timelines ahead of other international events and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

China will host the 2023 Asian Cup in new or renovated stadiums. The country is also scheduled to host FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup. That tournament was postponed from June 2021 to a date yet to be decided.

The AFC says it will re-open bidding for the under-23 tournament.

The AFC also postponed this year’s indoor futsal championship to next year “in response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait.”

Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France’s under-21 national team.

Guendouzi captained the team to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday.

Hertha says Guendouzi was tested on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Both samples were positive.

Guendouzi signed from Arsenal this month. He will sit out a 10-day quarantine period that will prevent him from making his debut for Hertha against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

